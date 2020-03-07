Police arrest Inspector who killed wife in Bayelsa

Police arrest Inspector who killed wife in Bayelsa

Saturday, March 7, 2020 3:19 pm


FILE: Arrested suspect

A Police Inspector identified as Tuddy Warebayigha, serving at Kaima Police Division in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has been apprehended for the alleged shooting to death of his wife, Mrs. Charity Francis Tuddy over a lingering dispute over the custody of some of their nine Children.
The deceased, who was a Teacher at the State Government Primary School board at Sampou community in the Kolokuma/Opokuma local Government area, was shot twice in the leg and in stomach at close range.
The killer Police Inspector, an indigene of Agorogbene in Delta state was alleged  to behave in an erratic manner and suspected to be in the habit of heavy consumption of alcohol.
The Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat confirmed the development, stating that
the killer Police Inspector has been arrested and under investigation.
