Wike ‘shocked’ by sudden death of Govt’s House Chaplain

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has expressed shock at the sudden demise of the chaplain of the Government House Port Harcourt Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Venerable Sunday Opara.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of Late Venerable Sunday Opara in Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike said he had no knowledge that the late cleric was ill.

The Rivers State Governor who visited the family with the full complement of the State Executive Council, condoled with the wife and family of the deceased.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I urge the family to take heart.

“We will identify with the family during the burial. The State Government will bear the cost of the burial. The State Government will also take care of the family he left behind. ”

He assured the family that the positive roles played by their patriarch in the development of the state will never be forgotten.

Governor Wike said that the Late Chaplain of Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace was a committed official, who served God and the state passionately.

He said: “He was so serious and committed to the service of God and humanity. I was dumbfounded by the news of his death. His passage is so painful. ”

Responding on behalf of the family, Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara thanked the Rivers State Governor and the State Executive committee for identifying with the family at their moment of grief.

He said that the Late Venerable Sunday Opara devoted his entire life to the Service of God and humanity.

“I have no doubt that he has gone to be with his creator,” he said.

Commissioner of Information and Communication, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim prayed for the family after the condolence visit.

Governor Wike later signed the condolence registe