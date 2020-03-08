63rd birthday: PFN congratulates Osinbajo

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an Ambassador for the Christian community, who is presently on national assignment.

The National President, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude said this in a statement issued on Sunday to congratulate Osinbajo, on the 63rd birthday.

PFN thanked God for the life of the Vice President and the indelible contributions he is making to the development of the nation and the church in Nigeria.

“We are proud of how he has continued to discharge his duties with the sense of humility, wisdom and dignity required of such high office.

“We appreciate the grace of God upon his life and the work he is doing for our nation.

“Our prayer for him is that he will continue to stand strong to the true dictates and tenets of the faith.

“He would not be lacking in terms of vision and courage to stay true to his beliefs, Omobude said.

According to him, the association wishes him many more years, in good health and vitality, and greater impact in his service to fatherland, now and in the future.