AIT staff, wife rescued from kidnappers’ den in P/Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Special Area Police Division, Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt, Rivers State and the Inspector General of Police ,IGP, Squad on Saturday evening rescued Mr. Joseph Osademe, a staff of African Independent Television, AIT; and his wife few hours after they were abducted by four unknown armed men.

The Police team had responded swiftly to the distress call and immediately mobilized their operatives for the rescue of the couple where they were kept in an uncompleted building.

Police Public Relations Officer Rivers State Command DSP Nnamdi Omoni ,in a press release said the victim’s car was also recovered and taken to the Station.

Meanwhile, the husband and wife are doing well.

Details later.