Buhari congratulates Osinbajo at 63

Sunday, March 8, 2020 6:31 pm


Osinbajo and Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated most heartily, the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, as he celebrates his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President o Media & Publicity, in a statement on Sunday said in a telephone call Sunday afternoon to his deputy, the President commended Prof. Osinbajo’s loyalty and dedication to the administration.

The President also noted that the intellectual capacity of the Vice-President has impacted positively on the overall accomplishments of Federal Government, most notably, in the economic and social intervention programmes.

“The President joins family members, friends and associates of Prof. Osinbajo in wishing him joyous birthday celebrations.

“He also prays Almighty God to endow the Vice-President with greater wisdom and long life to continue to serve the nation and humanity.”

