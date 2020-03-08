Commendations for Gov. Oyetola over review of education policy

Some traditional rulers and old students’ associations of public schools in Osun have commended Gov. Gboyega Oyetola for the review of the state’s education policy, describing it as a welcome development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had, on March 2, announced the abolition of same school uniform and the reversal of the 4-5-3-4 education policy among other policies introduced by the immediate past administration of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola, while in office, had changed the 6-3-3-4 national education policy to 4-5-3-4 and adopted the use of single uniform regime.

The former governor also merged many schools, changed the identities of some, reclassified others and abolished single sex schools.

In their reactions, the alumni association of Baptist High School, Osogbo, commended Oyetola for listening to the yearnings of the people of the state.

The association, in statement issued by its President, Prof. Olaide Adedokun, said that they received the news of the review of the education policy with ‘”a deep sigh of relief and profound gratitude to the state government.

“We are particularly glad for the reversal to the 6-3-3-4 education system, reversal of the single uniform policy as well as the review of the policy of mixing students in schools meant for single sex.

“This is an indication that the state is willing to accommodate the age-long participation of various stakeholders in the interest of students, parents, social harmony and development,” the statement said.

Similarly, the alumni association of Ilesa Grammar School commended the review of the education policy in the state, describing it as a good move by the state government.

The association, in a statement issued by its National Publicity and Mobilisation Secretary, Temitayo Odeyemi, said that it received the news of the new policy with joy and appreciation.

Also, traditional rulers in the state declared their support for the review of the education policy.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by the royal fathers, under the aegis of Osun Conference of Traditional Rulers, at the end of their meeting held in Iragbiji on Sunday.

NAN reports that the communiqué was signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Oba Adedokun Aroy¬jnkeye, Orangun of Oke Ila and Oba Rasheed Olabomi, Aragbiji of Iragbiji, said that the review was long overdue.

The traditional rulers urged the governor to ensure full implementation of the new education policy as recommended by the review panel.