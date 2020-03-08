International Women’s Day: Group advocates elimination of mother to child transmission

On this International Women’s Day (IWD), AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), sunday, 8 March, the largest global AIDS organization operating in 43 countries, invited Nigerians to join igts staff, partners and volunteers around the world to advance equality for women and girls. The group added that people should celebrate the immense social, economic, cultural and political contibutions women have made throughout history and today.

Recognized annually on March 8, the IWD campaign combines commemoration with advocacy actions that seek to inspire change for gender equality.

This year, AHF-Nigeria is using the opportunity of the IWD to call for the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV in Nigeria, to safeguard the lives of many unborn children. In this regard, a documentary on the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT) shall be screened on the 16th of March to a select audience of stakeholders and the media in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

‘‘Focusing on PMTCT for us at AHF-Nigeria has to do with the successes that has been recorded and, about what more that can be achieved in ensuring women who are HIV positive give birth to HIV free babies,’’ said AHF-Nigeria Country Program Director, Dr. Echey Ijezie. ‘‘Importantly is also the need to moderate the barrers hindering PMTCT services uptake in the country by several women and, bridging those gaps to ensure Nigeria eliminates mother to child transmission of HIV,’’ he said.

“Women and girls account for more than half of the 37.9 million people living with HIV—if we’re to end the epidemic, a top priority must be to ensure women have access to the tools they need to succeed,” said AHF Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy Terri Ford. “That must start with guaranteeing equality and safety for every woman globally and making vital healthcare services available to all who need them. It’s difficult enough that women face an uphill battle in many aspects of society across the world. Adequate and affordable medical care and treatment must not be one of those barriers if women are to have equal opportunities for personal health and overall success.”

AHF urges leaders at all levels of government, community and business on this International Women’s Day to strive for gender equality and to do what’s necesary to create a world that ensures women and girls are safe and secure—including unrestricted access to lifesaving HIV testing, prevention and treatment services.