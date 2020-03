Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya defeated Yoel Romero to retain his middleweight title with a unanimous-decision win in the main event of UFC 248 from Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday.

The Last Stylebender won on all of the judges scorecards to retain his middleweight title.

The win extended Adesanya’s undefeated record to 19-0, an impressive record for the fighter who his UFC debut in February 2018.