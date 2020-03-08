Osinbajo, a unique gift to Nigeria, says Northern Governors Forum

Sunday, March 8, 2020 1:37 pm


The Northern Governors Forum(NGF) has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a unique gift to the country.

The Forum, in congratulatory message to Osinbajo on his 63rd birthday, also described the Vice President as outstanding in his tenacity and patriotism in his service delivery to the country,

Chairman of the forum and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Sunday said the unique gesture of President Buhari had contributed immensely in uplifting Nigerians.

Lalong also lauded the vice president’s passion for  liberation of the poor through strategic empowerment programmes, which had created jobs for many Nigerians and improved the capacity of Micro-Medium and Small Scale Enterprises to deliver its statutory functions.

“As chairman of the National Economic Council, Osinbajo has shown his deep knowledge and understanding of the challenges facing the Nigerian economy as well as deployed his versatility, team spirit and mobilisation skills in advancing practical solutions to its improvement.

“The vice president has shown total loyalty not only to President Muhammadu Buhari, but to the nation by giving reliable counsel and carrying out his assignments with excellence,”he said.

Lalong said that the northern governors forum in particular, had been enjoying cordial working relationship with the vice president, as he had supported efforts toward reducing poverty.

He said the input of Osibanjo was significant, in tackling the challenges of Almajiri System, improving agricultural development, tackling insecurity as well as ending the farmer herder clashes.

He prayer for God to continue to grant the vice president more years of peace, good health and prosperity, while urging him to continue offering his wisdom and knowledge to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy and the enhancement of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

NAN reports that Osinbajo was born on March 8,_1957, he is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a Professor of Law.

