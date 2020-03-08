Osinbajo turns 63

Osinbajo turns 63

Sunday, March 8, 2020 1:16 pm


V.P. Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was born on March 8, 1957, has clocked 62 years.

Osinbajo, who survived a helicopter crash in Kogi on Feb. 2, 2019, won re-election on Feb. 23, 2019 for another four year term with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria’s 5th Vice President, Osinbajo is the Chairman of the National Economic Council which deliberates on economic planning and programmes of the various tiers of government.

The vice president attended Igbobi College, Lagos, University of Lagos (UNILAG) from 1975 to 1978, and London School of Economics and Political Science.

He was Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

Osinbajo worked as a Professor of Law at the University of Lagos for many years; he was also a Senior Partner with SimmonsCooper Partners, a commercial law practice.

He is also a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo Osinbajo have three children.

