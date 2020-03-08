[…] PHOTOS: Nasarawa United player slumps, dies […]

Tragedy hits Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, on Sunday afternoon as Martins Chineme, a defender with Nasarawa United slumped and died during an NPFL tie with Katsina United in Lafia.

The player slumped without contact with any other player on the field and efforts to revive him, as shown in these pictures ended in vain.

The football player was later confirmed dead at a hospital in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.