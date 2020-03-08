Police nab 3 with human skull in Lagos

Sunday, March 8, 2020 7:40 pm


FILE: Arrested suspect

The Police in Lagos have arrested three suspects alleged to have been responsible for  the removal of a human skull from a cemetery for ritual purposes.

A statement issued by DSP Bala Elkana, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State on Sunday, said policemen from Area ‘E’ Command, Festac arrested the suspects.

Elkana named them as:  Dauda Tijani, 42; of No. 23, Omomwunmi St., Orege Ajegunle; Olawale Shodolamu, 70; a herbalist and Seun Falana, 37; a staff member  of Trinity Cemetery in  Ajegunle.

He said that  Tijani was intercepted at Alakija Bus stop along  the Lagos-Badagry Expressway by the police, who found on him a black polythene bag containing a human skull.

“The suspect confessed that he was sent by the herbalist, Shodolamu, to collect the skull from a cemetery’s attendant.

“The herbalist claimed that he bought the human skull from Falana at the sum of N10, 000 only.

“The suspected herbalist usually grinds the human skull together with other substances to prepare herbs and charms for his customers,’’ Elkana alleged.

He said that the third suspect confessed that  he had been  digging  graves in the past  to remove human skulls  and sell to herbalists.

“Investigation is ongoing. The suspects will soon be charged to court,’’ the police spokesman said. (

