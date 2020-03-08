Teenager allegedly kills father’s friend for attempting to rape her

Teenager allegedly kills father’s friend for attempting to rape her

Sunday, March 8, 2020 4:50 pm


The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a 16-year-old girl for allegedly stabbing a 49-year-old security guard, Babatunde Ishola, to death while trying to rape her.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Elkana said that the suspect, of No. 10, Olalemide Street, Aboru, said that the deceased, who was her father’s friend, invited her to his house to assist him in fetching water, as he lived in the house alone.

“She has always been helping him with house chores and while she was helping out with the water on Saturday, he attempted raping her.

“She picked a knife from the room and stabbed him. The suspect was taken to hospital for medical and forensic examinations,” he said.

Elkana added that homicide detectives from Oke Odo police station visited the crime scene at Ogundele Street, Aboru, where the corpse of the man was found lying in the pool of his own blood.

“The corpse was evacuated to a hospital for post mortem examination. The suspect was arrested and the knife she used in stabbing the deceased person was recovered,” the police spokesman said.

Elkana said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for discreet investigation.

