United complete double over City with 2-0 win

Sunday, March 8, 2020 8:32 pm


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United Manager

Manchester United completed their first home and away Premier League double over Manchester City since the Alex Ferguson era with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The win moves United up to fifth and leaves Pep Guardiola’s second-placed City trailing leaders Liverpool by 25 points.

United’s opening goal was straight off the training ground with Bruno Fernandes surprising City’s defence with a sharply-taken chipped free-kick over the top to Anthony Martial whose volley sneaked under the arm of the diving Ederson.

City had a Sergio Aguero effort ruled out for offside after the break but without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, the champions lacked their trademark midfield dominance.

United substitute Scott McTominay made sure of the points in stoppage time after a dreadful throw-out from Ederson straight to the Scotland midfielder who superbly drove the ball into the unguarded net from over 25 metres out.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions. The last time United completed the league double over City was in the 2009/10 season. (Reuters/NAN)

