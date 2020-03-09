Aminu Ado-Bayero: Man who may be new Emir of Kano

The speculation right now is heavy that Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado-Bayero, the eldest son of the late Emir of Kano, is likely to replace Sanusi Lamido as Emir. He is a Mass Communication graduate of Bayero University, Kano.

Announcement may come soon.

Those saying this have their reasons:

Firstly, he is the first son of the late Emir Ado Bayero; he would have been Emir when his father died, but, according to Tahir Musawa, “in 2014 Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso appointed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi (Muhammadu Sanusi (ll)) to the throne of his grandfather. He did it to spite President Goodluck Jonathan who had suspended SLS as CBN Governor. It was personal, it was political.”

Secondly, he was one of the beneficiaries of the newly created emirate councils by Governor Umaru Ganduje, In other words, he was among those Ganduje presented with staff off office when he tore Sanusi’s area of suzerainty into pieces. They are: Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Il; Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya; Emir of Karaye, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II and Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

On the creation of the Emirates, Bayero told The Guardian: “A lot has happened over times and years. We have had creations, re-creations and several reformations and this is not peculiar to Kano and even Nigeria as a country. I can say that it is this process of evolution that brought about the formation of the four new emirate councils by the government.

As a proud member of the royal family, it was never my intention to see the Kano emirate council divided into sub-emirates. It was never my wish. But we have to take so many things into consideration especially the fact that time changes a lot of things.

“As I said in another forum, Kano native authority was used during the colonial era to govern and administer power then. Later it was converted to emirate up till independence in 1960 and in 1963, my father, Alhaji Dr. Ado Bayero became the emir of Kano. He ruled for over 50 years and I’m sure you all know that as at that time, the native authority system was in control of all the law enforcement agencies – the police, customs, immigration and others. But later, things changed and the control of all these agencies returned to the government.

“You will agree with me that from 1960 till this moment, a lot of things have changed with time. As I said earlier, I didn’t wish anything to divide the Kano emirate but time has brought about change and new developments, which we all need to accept in good faith. We pray that the new development will be to the betterment of the people of Kano and the society in general. And my ultimate prayers are for peace to reign in Kano.”