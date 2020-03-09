EFCC nabs hotelier, 79 others in Lagos for Internet Fraud

EFCC nabs hotelier, 79 others in Lagos for Internet Fraud

Monday, March 9, 2020 6:46 pm


EFCC operatives

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Oladimeji Olusegun Ogunfolaju, owner of Lakers Hotel and Lake County Entertainment  in Lagos, and 79 others for allegedly involving in internet fraud.

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation on the hotel located at 29, Ebute-Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos on Saturday, March 7, 2020, following an intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

In his statement, 30-year-old Ogunfolaju stated that he built the hotel, which houses a night club and a strip bar, from the proceeds of internet fraud in 2017.

The hotel was reported to be a haven for Internet fraudsters.

About 60 of the suspects have volunteered useful information, leading to further investigation.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, jewelry, mobile phones and some documents.

They will soon be arraigned in court.

