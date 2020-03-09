Ganduje appoints Nasiru Ado Bayero new Emir of Bichi

Ganduje appoints Nasiru Ado Bayero new Emir of Bichi

Monday, March 9, 2020 11:57 pm


Ganduje

Kano State Government has appointed Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Bichi.

He replaced his elder brother, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero who was earlier named as the 15th Emir of Kano.

Until his new appointment, Nasiru Ado Bayero was the Tafida as well as Chiroma of Kano.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji announced the appointment of the new emir of Bichi at a news conference on Monday in Kano.

He said that the appointment was ratified based on the recommendation of the three Bichi Emirate Kingmakers.

The SSG named the Kingmakers as Madawakin Bichi and District Head of Bagwai, Alhaji Nura Shehu-Ahmad, Makaman Bichi and District Head of Tofa, Alhaji Isiyaku Umar-Tofa and Sarkin Bai Bichi and District Head of Makoda,  Alhaji Wada Waziri.

According to him, the appointment was also based on section 1 subsection 13 of Emirate Council Law 2019 which empowers the state governor to appoint a new Emir in Kano state.

