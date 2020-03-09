Ipokia stool: Four royal families petition Gov. Abiodun over alleged imposition plot

Four royal families in Ipokia, Ipokia Local Government of Ogun State have petitioned the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun over alleged plot to fill the vacant royal stool of the town through the back door.

The ruling houses and leaders of the community who signed the petition are Prince Adenle Asade, Jimoh Adekanbi (Adekanbi royal family), Adeboye Otemi(Otemi royal family),Hezekiah Okeleye(Okeleye royal family) and Asade royal family.

The petitioners noted that since the case on contentions over the vacant stool is still in court, it will amount to contempt if anybody or group act contrary.

The petitioners said, the court in its ruling on August 19, 2019 by Hon Justice Ogunfowora(then vacation judge) at the High Court sitting in Ilaro declared that the stool of Onipokia is vacant and remain vacant due to gross con-compliance with the chief law of Ogun State 2006 and directed the parties to maintain the status quo abinitio pending the final determination of the matter.

However, the petitioners claimed that three influential personalities in the town have continue move to imposed one Yisa Oludola Olaniyan as the new traditional ruler of Ipokia. town.

The petitioners said part of the plot to install Olaniyan, who they claimed is not an indigene of the town, was the smuggling of his purported qualification into the recent Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbele led Chieftaincy Review Committee report on the sacked 75 controversial coronets .

But the petitioners warned that any attempt to instal Olaniyan would amount to illegality and could cause crisis.

The petition reads “As at today the trio are still held bent looking for all illegal means to achieve their evil aim in a bid to cause unrest in the town and are happy to desperately drag your administration into acting on a matter which is before the court in a constituted democracy you swore to protect”.

The aggrieved ruling houses further alleged tha the influential personalities have been carrying information about that they exclusively have the ears of the Governor, and have approved installation of Olaniyan and it would be announced within the next two weeks

The petition reads in part: “Now they have been creating false impressions that they are able to use their closeness to your good self as Governor to ensure the crowing of Yisa Olaniyan as Onipokia despite a pending case over the same and the ruling on the matter on 19th August, 2019

“Your Excellency, as a fair-minded, God fearing, conscientious Governor with royal origin(blood), we wish to let you know that the said, Yisa Olaniyan intended to be imposed on the people of Ipokia is in no way either by patrilineal or matrilineal-related to our ruling houses”.

“Yisa Olaniyan is not indigenous to Anago Kingdom, whose descendants are entitled to the throne of Onipokia through any of the four ruling houses in Ipokia. Any attempt by the trio in connivance with some government officials to foist and install Yisa Olaniyan as Onipokia will amount to an illegality capable of breaching public peace, order, serious crisis, unrest and pandemonium in Ipokia land”, it added.

“We have restated this severally to the usurpers to no avail and had to approach the court to uphold justice for the royal house which is next-in-line of succession to the Onipokia stool. We have written several letters in respect of this case to your good office. We have believe in your Excellency as a law abiding Governor that always upheld to rule of law without fear or favour. We most humbly urge your Excellency to shun any advances that might undermine the course of justice’’.

Copies of the petition were forwarded to Speaker Ogun State House of Assembly, Ogun State Traditional Council, Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Director State Security Service and Commissioner of Police