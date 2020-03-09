Just in: ASUU begins 2 weeks warning strike

Just in: ASUU begins 2 weeks warning strike

Monday, March 9, 2020 1:47 pm


Ogunyemi: ASUU President

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday announced the immediate commencement of a two-week warning strike at the end of its National Executive Committee in Enugu.

ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the strike followed the decision of the federal government to stop salaries of lecturers who have not enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Union had said it is opposed to enrolment of lecturers on the IPPIS platform.

The Union is also asking the federal government to implement the agreements and resolutions of Memorandum it reached with it on the funding of the university system.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    1963-2020: Dethronements of Kano Emirs Political, Personal
    45 mins ago

    Poetry and the wealth of nations: Odia Ofeimun at 70
    3 hours ago

    Same fate! Like his grandfather, Emir of Kano, Sanusi, is dethroned
    3 hours ago

    Ipokia stool: Four royal families petition Gov. Abiodun over alleged imposition plot
    3 hours ago

    Amnesty Programme: Ex-militants block East-West road, threaten FG
    5 hours ago

    Just in: Nigeria confirms second case of Coronavirus
    6 hours ago

    We are Not the Problem – NDDC Directors Reply Critics
    8 hours ago

    Nasarawa United: Governor promises support for family of late player