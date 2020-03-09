Just in: ASUU begins 2 weeks warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday announced the immediate commencement of a two-week warning strike at the end of its National Executive Committee in Enugu.

ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the strike followed the decision of the federal government to stop salaries of lecturers who have not enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Union had said it is opposed to enrolment of lecturers on the IPPIS platform.

The Union is also asking the federal government to implement the agreements and resolutions of Memorandum it reached with it on the funding of the university system.