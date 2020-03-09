Just in: Buhari sets up task force on Coronavirus

Just in: Buhari sets up task force on Coronavirus

Monday, March 9, 2020 5:55 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a presidential task force for the control of coronavirus, otherwise known as Covid-19.

The task force was established as Nigeria announced its first case of Coronavirus on Monday, a contact with the Italian who imported the disease into the country.

Shehu Garba, the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari said in a statement that the task force was set up in anticipation of the potential effects of wide scale outbreak of Coronavirus on the Nigeria’ healthcare system and economy.

The statement reads: “Given the current global outbreak of the novel Coronavirus and its potential of causing significant disruption to health services in the country as well as impacting negatively on the economy, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19).

“This action is in preparation for the unlikely but probable major outbreak of the disease in the country which will require a multi-sectoral inter-governmental approach as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) similar to that adopted for the HIV epidemic in the last two decades.

“The start and finish task group which would be expected to deliver within a maximum period of six months, comprises the following:

a.     Mr. Boss Mustapha (SGF) – Chair

b.     Dr. Sani Aliyu – National Coordinator

c.      Hon. Minister of Health

d.     Hon. Minister of Interior

e.     Hon. Minister of Aviation

f.       Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Services

g.     Hon. Minister of Education

h.     Hon. Minister of Information and Culture

i.        Hon. Minister of Environment

j.       Director-General, State Services

k.     Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

l.        WHO Country Representative”

 

