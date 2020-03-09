Just in: Nigeria confirms second case of Coronavirus

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Nigeria on Monday confirmed its second case of coronavirus.

Minister of Health, Osagie Enahire told journalists in Benin, Edo State that the second case was a man who had contact with the Italian who imported coronavirus into the country.

Ehanire said the patient, who has been in isolation in the last two weeks tested positive on March 8 and is now under quarantine.

It will be recalled that the Italian, Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus flew into the country on February 24.

He slept at a hotel in Lagos, before moving to Lafarge Africa Cement premises in Ewekoro Ogun state, the next day.

He tested positive for the disease two days after his arrival in Nigeria.

Ehanire, told journalists on Monday that 40 persons in Ogun state and 20 others in Lagos state who had contact with the Italian engineer are currently in isolation.

The Minister who disclosed that about N1 billion has so far been committed to monitoring and preventing the spread of COVI-19 in Nigeria, said the second case was detected early due to the close monitor of contacts.

He also disclosed that the driver who conveyed the Italian engineer is also in isolation.

*Updated