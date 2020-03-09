Nasarawa United: Governor promises support for family of late player

Monday, March 9, 2020 7:21 am


Attempts to revive Chime after he slumped was not successful

Governor Abdullahi Sule has promised that his government will support the family of Mr Chineme Martins, the Nasarawa United Football club defensive player who slumped and died during the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 23 encounter  with Katsina United at the Lafia township stadium on Sunday.

Gov. Sule, Secretary to the State Governor (SSG), Aliyu Tijani among other top government functionaries were among the spectators at the stadium the defender suddenly slumped at the extra time of the first half of the encounter while the ball was at the opponent’s half, according to report by News Agency of Nigeria.

Efforts by medical personnel at the stadium to revive him was not successful and he was rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia.

Dr Hassan Ikrama, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of DASH later confirmed to NAN via telephone that the player had died.

The death of the player dampened celebration of the club’s  3-0 victory achieved through a hat trick by Chinedu Ohanachom who scored in the 54th, 61st and 88th minutes in the match.

Speaking to journalists on the development, Gov Sule, expressed sadness and sympathised with the  family and friends of the deceased.

He said government would do  everything to support the family.

Meanwhile, the club’s management was yet to issue an official statement over the incident.

