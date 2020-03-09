New Emir of Kano emerges

Monday, March 9, 2020 6:11 pm


Aminu-Ado-Bayero

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as the 15th Emir of Kano.

Until his new appointment, Bayero was the Emir of Bichi.

The Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji made the announcement at a news conference in Kano on Monday.

“I have been directed by his Excellency, the Governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje following the resolution of the state Executive Council and recommendation by Kano Kingmakers to announce the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano,” he said.

Bayero would replace Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was earlier deposed by the state government.

 

