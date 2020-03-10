ACF speaks on sack of Emir Sanusi

ACF speaks on sack of Emir Sanusi

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 6:47 am


Lamido Sanusi II: Emir of Kano

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for calm and understanding over the removal of the Emir of Kano,  Muhammadu Sanusi II.
The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim made the appeal in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Kaduna.
Ibrahim said the ACF  had earlier intervened in the feud between the Kano State Government and Kano Emirate Council in its efforts to ensure amicable resolution of the issues between them.
He, however , said with the turn of events, ACF has no alternative than to call on the people of Kano Emirate to remain calm and show understanding of the situation.
News Agency of NIgeria (NAN) reports that Kano State government dethroned Sanusi earlier on Monday and announced the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.
