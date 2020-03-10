Aminu Ado-Bayero, speaks on philosophy of power, position

Aminu Ado-Bayero, the eldest son of the late Emir of Kano, a Mass Communication graduate of Bayero University, Kano, is the new Emir of Kano. That was after Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was removed from the same throne by the administration of Governor Umaru Ganduje on 9 March, 2020.

Below is Ado-Bayero’s philosophical position on power:

“ Let me say that it is God that gives power and position and in His infinite and supremacy, He bestows such power and position to whom He so desires. Let me cite this example; I was appointed a district head and Dan Maje Kano in 1990 by my late father. From Dan Maje, I was promoted to Dan Buran Kano. From Dan Buran, I was elevated to Turakin Kano and later moved to another higher post as Sarkin Dawakin Sakarin Gida Kano.

“That is the traditional title I was holding when my father passed on. When the new emir (Sanusi Lamido Sanusi) came, perhaps on his own assessment and volition, he promoted me to Wambe Kano, a senior counsellor in Kano emirate.

“Now, let me tell you this secret. Right from day one when I was appointed a traditional ruler … I have never, and let me repeat, I have never gone to any person to look or seek for position and you can do your investigation. I have never gone to anybody to say, ‘please give me this title’. I don’t ask for positions; I believe anything that comes my way is from God.”

