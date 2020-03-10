APC crisis: State chairpersons declare support for Oshiomhole

The Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, passed a Vote of Confidence on the embattled National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly issued by Borno APC State Chairman, Ali Bukar-Dalori and his Enugu State counterpart, Dr Ben Nwoye, who are the chairman and secretary respectively of the forum in Enugu.

The statement noted that the forum also voted to defend the constitution of the party at all times and in all places with regard to upholding its supremacy and to wade off all perceived threats by detractors and enemies of the party.

According to the forum, it is on record that the party under the leadership of Oshiomhole won more elections in the country as exemplified in the 2019 General Elections.

It stated that Oshiomhole had endeared majority and well-meaning Nigerians to the APC in all parts of the country because of his leadership prowess.

“We, Executive members of the Forum of State Chairmen of APC, met and resolved that the forum will stand firmly behind National Chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and to defend the sanctity of the party’s constitution by upholding its supremacy.

“We have therefore, resolved to wade-off all perceived and real threats by detractors to inhibit the implementation of democratic ethos as currently being championed by our indefatigable Oshiomohle and which, has given sleepless nights to the opposition party.

“We observed that the issues presented before the two Federal High Courts that is tearing our party apart are political.

“Thus, we respectfully request all parties to seek political solutions.

“We urge all parties to return back to the Dispute Resolution and Reconciliation Committee set up by our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, and led by our founding National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

“The state chairmen being members of NEC and critical stakeholders of our party, dissociate ourselves from the ongoing brigandage intended to disorganise the peace we have been enjoying in the party.

“These acts if successful would only weaken the political strength of our great party,” the forum said.

The chairmen criticised the alleged level of impunity being experienced in the party in which, unauthorised individuals will issue press statements using the name of the party to unsuspecting public, thereby causing disaffection among the party leadership.

According to the forum, all individuals involved in this practice should be mindful that their conduct was prohibited under the relevant sections of the party’s constitution.

The statement unequivocally stated that the party was bigger than the inordinate ambition of any individual and as such, they would not tolerate any unlawful step or steps by those igniting crisis in the party.

“As leaders of our party at the grassroots levels, we are more concerned with lack of rewards for our party faithful, especially women and youths who worked tirelessly to enthrone this government.

“We urge those bent on destabilising our party to channel their efforts to giving appointments and other forms of empowerment to our party faithful,’’ it said.