Veteran journalist and author, Chief Areoye Oyebola is dead. He died at the age of 84 in his house at Oluyole Estate, Ibadan.

He started his journalism carrier in 1968. He is reputed to be the father of investigative journalism in Nigeria.

The Guardian learnt that Oyebola attended a meeting of Ibadan Action Council, an affiliate of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), hosted by Chief Niyi Akintola on Sunday