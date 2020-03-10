Jamoh takes over from Dakuku as NIMASA DG

· Says Maritime Can Grow Nigeria’s Economy

· His Institutional Knowledge Will Benefit Maritime Industry – Dakuku

The newly appointed Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, resumed duty on Tuesday as the 6th CEO of the maritime regulatory Agency since the merger of National Maritime Authority with Joint Maritime Labour Industrial Council to form NIMASA.

Jamoh took over from Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside whose four-year term ended March 10, 2020, following his appointment on March 10, 2016.

In a brief but historic handing over ceremony held at the Agency’s headquarters in Lagos, Jamoh, who is the immediate past Executive Director, Finance and Administration, at the Agency, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for believing in merit, continuity and expertise in making appointments.

“First and foremost I want to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and his team for finding me worthy of this appointment. It simply shows the President believes in continuity and the need to ensure that technocrats are given opportunities to serve under his leadership,” he stated.

Jamoh assured stakeholders of his unwavering dedication to the progress of the industry, adding that the maritime sector offers a major platform for economic development.

He promised to build on the successes achieved by the outgoing Executive Management, which he had been part of in the past four years.

In his valedictory speech, the immediate past DG, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said having ended his tenure, he could not wish for a better person to take over from him than Jamoh, whom he described as a man with vast “institutional knowledge” of the industry.

“Today I am happy that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen Dr. Bashir Jamoh to succeed me in office. I cannot wish for a better person to succeed me because Dr. Bashir’s immense knowledge and commitment to the growth of the sector cannot be over emphasised and I am sure he would continue our good works,” Dakuku stated

Jamoh, who is currently President of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA), holds a PhD from the University of Port Harcourt, specialising in Logistics and Transport Management. He also has a Master’s Degree in Management from Korea Maritime and Ocean University, Post Graduate Diploma in Management Sciences from Bayero University Kano, and a Diploma in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

The author of the maritime reference book, “Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets; past, present and future,” Jamoh is well grounded in the maritime industry with over 32 years of both professional and technical experience in the sector and has an exceptionally close working relationship with stakeholders in the industry.

He was appointed alongside Rt. Hon Victor Onyekachi Ochei, who replaced Malam Ahmed Gambo as Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services; Shehu Ahmed, who replaced Engr. Rotimi Fashakin as Executive Director, Operations; and Chudi Ofodile, who took over from Jamoh as Executive Director, Finance and Administration. NIMASA also got a new board, with Hon. Asita Honourable the Agency’s Board Chairman.

Ochei is an Engineer and Lawyer. He was a 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Delta State. Ochei was elected Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly’s 5th Assembly in 2011, a position he held till 2015. Ochei also holds a Master’s degree in corporate governance from the Leads Metropolitan University (United Kingdom) as well as Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Benin.

Offodile is a Lawyer, author and politician. He was first elected into the House of Representatives in 1999 to represent Awka North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State and was re-elected in 2003. Upon his re-election in 2003, Offodile was appointed chairman of the Public Petitions Committee. He graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) with LLB (Hons) 1987, attended the Nigerian Law School in 1988 and obtained a post graduate Diploma in Business Administration from UNN in 1994.

Ahmed holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Master’s in Accounting from the South-eastern University in Washington D.C, U.S.A. He is a former Deputy Director in the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). Ahmed joined the service of the corporation in 1993 as a senior Manager, having transferred his service from the New Nigeria Development Corporation (NNDC), where he worked from 1985-1993.