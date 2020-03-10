Just in: Nasarawa Govt moves Sanusi out of Loko town

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has been moved from Loko where he was initially banished to after his dethronement on Monday to Awe town in the same Nasarawa State.

Daily Trust reports that Nasarawa State government decided to relocate the deposed Emir to Awe Local Government Area (LGA) from Loko village in Nasarawa LGA because Loko is considered a very remote part of the state.

The newspaper quoted an unnamed source as telling it that the decision to move the Emir out of Loko followed interventions of notable Nigerian leaders, including the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), Alhaji Aliko Dangote and General Aliyu Gusau.

According to the newspaper, Emir of Lafia was reported to have personally met Governor Abdullahi Sule and requested for a change of location for the Emir.

Sanusi was deposed by the Kano State Government on Monday over alleged disrespect to the office of the governor and violation of part 3 section A-E of Kano state law