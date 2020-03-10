Just in: Sanusi to challenge banishment to Nasarawa by Kano Govt

Former Emir of Kano, Mohammadu Sanusi II, has directed his lawyers to challenge his banishment to Nasarawa State following his removal as Emir by the Kano State Government on Monday in court.

Sanusi’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud told journalists in Kano on Tuesday that the decision of the Emir was communicated to legal team through the Chief of Staff to the former Emir.

Mahmoud, a former Preaident of Nigerian Bar Association, however, said the legal team has not been able to reach the former Emir since his deposition to get a directive on whether to challenge his removal from the throne or not.

But the lawyer was emphatic that the colonial law relied on by the Kano State Government to banish the former Emir to Nasser State is not only in tune with the 1999 constitution, but that the Court of Appeal has also declared such practice illegal in a case involving former Emir Jokolo.

Mahmoud, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, also said the Emir after accepting his deposition, had expressed his preference to leave the palace for Lagos and a private jet provided by his friends was already at the Airport waiting to convey him and his family to the preferred destination.

But he said the Kano Commissioner of Police stopped the Emir and only members of bis family were allowed to leave with the private jet to Lagos.

He added that the former Emir was then flown to Abuja from where he was taken to Toto town, in Nasarawa state in a gruelling, hour journey.

Details later