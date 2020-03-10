Katsina Govt removes principal, sacks teacher, over death of student

The Katsina State Government has removed the Principal of Government Girls Arabic Secondary School Fago in Sandamu Local Government Area, Hajiya Fatima Yakubu, over death of a student allegedly subjected to corporal punishment.

Prof. Badamasi Lawal, the state Commissioner of Education, disclosed this during a press briefing, after a meeting over the matter.

Lawal said that the principal had been moved to the zonal office, queried and measures taken against her based on civil service rules, pending the outcome of investigations on the matter.

“Only Allah knows the real cause of the death of Fatima Tasi’u, because no test was conducted on the corpse to ascertain the reasons behind her death.

“Some linked the death to corporal punishment done by all the class members, and she is one of those punished.

“Secondly, it was said that the deceased went for bathing, and she slumped after coming out of the bathroom, foaming.

“Only Allah knows what happened and no one can say exactly what happened.

“These are the causes that can be linked to the death of the girl, however, since there was no autopsy no one can say this is the cause of her death,” he said.

Lawal said that the teacher accused of being connected with the incident, Abubakar Suleiman, an informal staff, had been sacked.

“We condole with the family of the deceased on behalf of the state governor.

“We are using this opportunity to tell teachers that these students are your sons and daughters, era of corporal punishment has passed.

“You should take students welfare, their food, drinking water, taking them to hospital for treatment, first aid assistance as imperative.

“The students are also barred from making phone calls because it violates school rules and regulations,” he said.