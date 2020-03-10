Pastor Oyedepo slaps church member, lands in hospital

By Jethro Ibileke

A member of the Living Faith Church (aka Winners Chapel), Uwasota branch in Benin, Edo state, Nosa Aigbogun, is currently hospitalised, following injuries inflicted on him by suspected thugs in military uniforms, allegedly hired by the resident pastor, Gideon Oyedepo.

The resident pastor who is a younger brother of the General Overseer of the church, Bishop David Oyedepo, was accused of constantly harassing and assaulting members of his branch, slapping them at will.

A member of the living faith church, winners chapel, has called on concerned authorities and security agencies in Edo state to come to his rescue over the continued harassment of some of their members. Nosa Aigbogun, who is currently recuperating at an undisclosed medical facility in Benin, said he was the latest to be slapped by his Pastor.

He said since he was transferred to their branch as resident pastor, the the man of God has enthroned himself as emperor and a problem to members of the church.

He appealed to the founder of the church, Bishop Oyedepo, to rescue them from further beatings from his younger brother.

“I want concerned authorities to rescue us from him, we have received enough slaps, we are begging his elder brother, Bishop David Oyedepo, to save us from the overnight emperor before is too late.

“Since his arrival at our branch, he has slapped two persons and he keeps saying nobody can do him anything. He has turned the branch to something else.

“They called for unity meeting on Sunday and I was part of those that attended. All of a sudden, he just turned to me and started calling me devil, idiot.

“Before you know it, he just slapped me and he said I cannot do him anything and that he has been planing to deal with some of us in the church.

“His P.A. joined him, I wanted to retaliate, but other members pleaded and I listened. But today, on his instruction, his P.A. went and brought soldiers who they said were from Supply and Transport (S&T) Barracks.

A friend of mine who saw them before me, alerted me and suggested that I should run. I hid myself but they searched and located me and demanded that I follow them. When I asked where they were from, they pounced on me, rough-handled me and beat the hell out of me,” he said.

Aigbogun who said he had reported the case at Okhoro police station, said all he wants is justice.

Other members of the church told journalists that the pastor threatened that should his elder brother who owns the church act on complaints of the church members and perhaps drop him, he will form a white garment church of his own.

Effort to get reaction from Pastor Gideon Oyedepo failed, as he did not respond to telephone call and text messge.