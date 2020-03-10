Police arrest 9 vigilance grop members for torturing man to death in Kogi

Police arrest 9 vigilance grop members for torturing man to death in Kogi

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 6:55 pm


File: Nigerian Policemen

The police in Lokoja have confirmed the arrest of nine members of the Kogi State Vigilante Service for allegedly torturing a man to death in Ofabo Egabenebe community in Ofu Local Government area of the state.

The state police command Spokesman, DSP William Aya, who confirmed the arrests, told newsmen on Tuesday that the victim was tortured to death on Monday.

Those arrested, according to Aya, included the head of the vigilante service and his second-in-command.

He said that the victim met his untimely death when a businessman in the community, who accused him of stealing items worth N200, 000 from his shop, reported him to the members of the vigilance service in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the head of the vigilance service, his deputy along with six other members of the group were said to have taken on the victim immediately.

The victim was said to have been brutally tortured, with a hammer and other items by the security men, who later hit him on the head in an attempt to obtain information from him.

In the process, the victim was said to have slumped and died on the spot.

Youths of the community, who got wind of the sad event, immediately embarked on protests, during which the three shops belonging to the man who accused the victim of stealing his N200,000 were set ablaze.

Aya said that investigations into the incident had commenced, adding, however, that normalcy had since been restored to the community.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    156,000 jostle for 10,600 teaching, non-teaching jobs in Oyo
    1 hour ago

    240 days Lagos rainfall starts March 19 – Commissioner
    1 hour ago

    Jamoh takes over from Dakuku as NIMASA DG
    2 hours ago

    Tourism Photos: The Ruins of Carthage
    2 hours ago

    Katsina Govt removes principal, sacks teacher, over death of student
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus wipes $70bn off global listed airlines
    2 hours ago

    They want to bomb my house, Ize-Iyamu cries out
    2 hours ago

    Areoye Oyebola Dies at 84