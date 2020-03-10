Sanusi: It’s a thing of pride I ended up like my grandfather

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 5:23 pm


Sanusi Lamido Sanusi,

Like everyone probably now knows, it was history repeating itself again when the Kano State Government, led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje deposed Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano on Monday.

Sanusi’s grandfather, Mohammed Sanusi 1, was dethroned and banished from Kano to Azare in the present Bauchi State by the Premier of Northern Region, Ahmadu Bello in 1963.

In a video he made soon after the news of his deposition got to him on Monday, the deposed Emir accepted his dethronement as “an act of God, noting that there there was no reason to be sad over the issue.

But in an interpretation of the video in which the deposed Emir spoke in Hausa by Premium Times, the Emir said he has no regret ending up like his father.

Indeed, he expressed his happiness that he modeled his short reign after that of his grandfather who is popularly known as Halifa.

“It is a thing of pride that made us to rule and end in the same fashion as Halifa,” said the deposed Emir.

Indeed, Sanusi had in an interview described his father as his biggest hero. “If there’s one person that has been a constant in my life it’s been him,” he said.

The 1963 power tussle between the Emir’s grandfather and Ahmadu Bello was re-enacted in the controversies and contention between the Kano State Government and Sanusi 11.

The Kano State House of Assembly set up a committee, headed by the Chief Whip of the House, Alhaji Labaran Abdul, to probe Sanusi II.

Just like with his grandfather, Sanusi was accused of misconduct and alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the Kano Emirate Council.

And the end result for the grandson and grandfather is deposition from the exalted throne.

 

