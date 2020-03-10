Sanusi’s removal: Group vows to challenge action

Sanusi’s removal: Group vows to challenge action

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 12:08 am


Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, deposed Emir of Kano

A group – Advocates For A United Kano – has reacted to the dethronement of Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, and called on residents to “remain calm”.

“We received with utter shock and disbelief, a statement read by the Secretary to Kano State Government, announcing the removal of Sanusi ll as Emir of Kano.

“This development is saddening, unfortunate and illegal. The ADVOCATES call on all Kanawa and residents of Kano State and beyond to stay calm, and not to resort to any violent reaction whatsoever.

“Violence is no solution to anything, for no one can predict where it may lead to,” the statement signed by Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, its Chairman, said.

The statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, expressed absolute faith in the will of the Almighty.

“We absolutely believe in whatever Allah ordains; we put our complete trust in Him, for He has power over all things.

“Be that as it may, the ADVOCATES FOR A UNITED KANO shall continue to challenge, by lawful and peaceful means, each and every brazen act of illegality perpetrated by the Government of Kano State.

“In particular, we have vowed to sustain our judicial challenge to the unlawful law passed by the Kano House of Assembly under which the Governor purportedly removed the Emir,” the statement said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Vardy back as Leicester thump Aston Villa 4-0
    29 mins ago

    Ganduje appoints Nasiru Ado Bayero new Emir of Bichi
    54 mins ago

    Army begins training engagement with Californian National Guards
    1 hour ago

    Ronaldinho adapting to jail with usual smile, prison warden says
    1 hour ago

    Investors lose N329bn on NSE, amid COVID-19 fear, fall in oil price
    1 hour ago

    Family of murdered RSU law student cries for justice
    2 hours ago

    FG commits N1bn to combat spread of coronavirus – Minister
    2 hours ago

    Kogi may have another caretaker committee before council polls