They want to bomb my house, Ize-Iyamu cries out

By Jethro Ibileke

A front line governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has raised the alarm over alleged attempt by unknown persons to attack his house in Benin.

Ize-Iyamu who raised the alarm on Tuesday at his campaign office in GRA, in Benin, while receiving members of a group, Edo Safe Movement, alleged that his house was surveyed several times by unidentified persons, for possible attack.

Other members of the faction of the party loyal to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the state, had allegedly suffered attacks by yet to be unidentified attackers.

A former Attorney-General of the state, Barrister Henry Idahagbon, was allegedly attacked by men wielding assault rifles, but managed to escape unhurt.

The house of the factional state publicly secretary of the party, Chris Azebamwan, was also allegedly attacked with bombs.

According to him, “My house has been surveyed several times for the purpose of throwing bombs. The Certificate of Occupancy of my house was threatened if I allowed political functions in my house.

“I chose to be in politics because the only way you can use resources for the people is to be in politics and if you want to have a say in the distribution of resources, you have to be in politics too,” he said.

Commenting on his endorsement by the group, Ize-Iyamu said he was in the race to better the lot of common Nigerians.

“I want to accept the call that you have made to me to contest the governorship election because you have chosen to be on the side of the people. I am concerned about the plight of our people,” he said.

Earlier, the group said they endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the forth-coming governorhip election in the state because of his antecedent.

In his speech, President of the group, Chris Oshokha Etuakhor, said Ize-Iyamu stands out among those who have indicated interest in contesting the governorship election.

He said the performance of Ize-Iyamu during his stewardship as Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG) and other position he had head in the state necessitated his being endorsed.

“We called on you to contest in the forthcoming governorship election, we will stand by you. In every aspect of expression, Edo state has been massively destroyed and needs rework. We trust that your acumen and capacity will clearly reverse the retrogressive drift in Edo state,” he said