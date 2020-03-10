Tourism Photos: The Ruins of Carthage

By Babafemi Ojudu

At the ruins of Carthage in Tunis, it is amazing what much was accomplished by the Carthage builders in the first millennium and this was before Christ.

The architecture, the building techniques and the details they applied to their work is mind boggling.

The open air museum at the archeological site takes you back for centuries.

For those not familiar with this piece of history “Carthage, is a seaside suburb of Tunisia’s capital, Tunis. It is known for its ancient archaeological sites. Founded by the Phoenicians in the first millennium B.C., it was once the seat of the powerful Carthaginian (Punic) Empire, which fell to Rome in the 2nd century B.C. Today it retains a scattered collection of ancient baths, theaters, villas and other ruins, many with sweeping views of the Gulf of Tunis.”

Note this down as one of the places to see before you die. Believe me , you will thank me for it.

A LITTLE HISTORY

Phoenicians founded Carthage in 814 BC. Initially a dependency of the Phoenician state of Tyre, Carthage gained independence around 650 BC and established its political hegemony over other Phoenician settlements throughout the western Mediterranean;. This lasted until the end of the 3rd century BC. At the height of the city’s prominence, it served as a major hub of trade, with trading stations extending throughout the region.

For much of its history, Carthage was on hostile terms with the Greeks in Sicily and with the Roman Republic; tensions led to a series of armed conflicts known as the Sicilian Wars (c. 600–265 BC) and the Punic Wars (264–146 BC) respectively. The city also had to deal with potentially hostile Berbers, the indigenous inhabitants of the area where Carthage was built. In 146 BC, after the third and final Punic War, Roman forces destroyed Carthage then redesigned and occupied the site of the city. Nearly all of the other Phoenician city-states and former Carthaginian dependencies subsequently fell into Roman hands.

