Woman docked for allegedly collecting N1.4m under false pretence 12 years ago

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 10:31 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

Twelve years after allegedly obtaining N1.4 million under false pretence, Mrs. Juliet Daudu (46), was on Tuesday arraigned before an Oredo Chief Magistrates Court in Benin, Edo state.

The defendant is being tried on a one-count charge of obtaining goods under false pretence.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Osayomwanbor Omoruyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on 23 June, 2008.

Omoruyi alleged that the defendant, had “on the said date, did obtain the sum of N1. 4million cash, from one Pat West-Erhabor, with the pretence of helping her to buy fairly used goods from abroad.”

According to the Prosecutor, “after collecting the money, the defendant travelled overseas and refused to communicate with the complainant for 12 years, till she was arrested over the weekend.

Omoruyi added that the offence contravened provisions of Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. 11, law of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo state.

If found guilty as charged, Section 419 prescribed a jail term of three years for the defendant.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Patricia Igho-Braimah admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with one surety in like sum.

She added that the surety must be a level 15 and above of Edo state civil service.

The case was adjourned till March 25, for hearing.

