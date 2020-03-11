Ganduje sacked Sanusi on orders of Buhari, says Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwas has said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje removed Muhammadu Sanusi 11 as Emir of Kano on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kwankwaso, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, claimed on the BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday morning that the “the governor of Kano himself have been saying that he has been given order to remove Sanusi,” even as he affirmed that the President has been intervening in the affairs of Kano State.

“President Buhari is getting involved in the affairs of Kano state,” Kwankwaso said.

The Presidency has not spoken on the sack of Sanusi since the former Emir of Kano was deposed by the Kano State Government on Monday.

But Buhari, had during a visit of a delegation from Kano State to the Aso Rock presidential villa some weeks ago said he will not interfere in the rift between the Emir and the his State Government.

The President had at that occasion, noted that he will be overstepping his bounds, constitutionally, if he get involved in the dispute between the monarch and Ganduje.

The BBC noted that the former Kano Governor did not provide any evidence to back his claim of the involvement of the President in the removal of the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria as Emir.

Kwankwaso, under whose tenure Sanusi was installed as the Emir in 2014, also claimed in the BBC interview that the people of Kano were saddened the deposition of the Emir.

He described the deposed monarch as a “honourable king and a man of the world.”

The former Governor also denied claims by the Kano State Government that he issued two letters of warning to Sanusi while he was in office.

“I have never given the Emir any warning letter or anything like that.”

He also denied claim that his supporters under the Kwankwasiyya movement, were responsible for stirring up tensions between Sanusi and Governor Ganduje.

According to Kwankwaso, his supporters were only after ‘the truth’, and were angry with Ganduje because of the outcome of the 2019 Kano gubernatorial election, which according to him was rigged against his party and in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.