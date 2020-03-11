Ganduje sacked Sanusi on orders of Buhari, says Kwankwaso

Ganduje sacked Sanusi on orders of Buhari, says Kwankwaso

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:47 am


Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwas has said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje removed Muhammadu Sanusi 11 as Emir of Kano on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kwankwaso, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, claimed on the BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday morning that the “the governor of Kano himself have been saying that he has been given order to remove Sanusi,” even as he affirmed that the President has been intervening in the affairs of Kano State.

“President Buhari is getting involved in the affairs of Kano state,” Kwankwaso said.

The Presidency has not spoken on the sack of Sanusi since the former Emir of Kano was deposed by the Kano State Government on Monday.

But Buhari, had during a visit of a delegation from Kano State to the Aso Rock presidential villa some weeks ago said he will not interfere in the rift between the Emir and the his State Government.

The President had at that occasion, noted that he will be overstepping his bounds, constitutionally, if he get involved in the dispute between the monarch and Ganduje.

The BBC noted that the former Kano Governor did not provide any evidence to back his claim of the involvement of the President in the removal of the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria as Emir.

Kwankwaso, under whose tenure Sanusi was installed as the Emir in 2014, also claimed in the BBC interview that the people of Kano were saddened the deposition of the Emir.

He described the deposed monarch as a “honourable king and a man of the world.”

The former Governor also denied claims by the Kano State Government that he issued two letters of warning to Sanusi while he was in office.

“I have never given the Emir any warning letter or anything like that.”

He also denied claim that his supporters under the Kwankwasiyya movement, were responsible for stirring up tensions between Sanusi and Governor Ganduje.

According to Kwankwaso, his supporters were only after ‘the truth’, and were angry with Ganduje because of the outcome of the 2019 Kano gubernatorial election, which according to him was rigged against his party and in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Odia Ofeimun at 70: Let’s Toast to the Health of the Master Poet
    2 hours ago

    NiMet predicts increase in temperature across Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    2020 Budget: FG yet to release a ‘dime’ for capital projects – AGF
    Prof. Tijani Bande 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: UN must lead by example, says UNGA President
    3 hours ago

    FG will continue to engage, collaborate with private sector- Osinbajo
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus: UK Health Minister Who Visited Prime Minister Tests Positive
    10 hours ago

    Chile to quarantine returning football stars Sanchez and Vidal
    10 hours ago

    2020 recruitment: Navy commences online registration