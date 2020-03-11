Maina plotting to kill me, others, EFCC lawyer tells court

Mohammed Abubakar, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, alleged that Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), planned to assassinate him in the ongoing trial.

Abubakar also alleged that Maina plotted to assassinate the EFCC witnesses and officials of Nigerian Correctional Services to escape from custody.

He told Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a motion on notice to seek revocation of Maina’s bail.

Giving the grounds why Maina’s bail should be cancelled, Abubakar argued “that the 1st defendant/respondent who was granted bail by the court since 26th November, 2019 (though still in custody) has perfected plans to assassinate prosecution witnesses and counsel in this matter. ‘That the 1st defendant/respondent perfected plans to escape from custody and abscond; and in the process assassinate Nigerian Correctional Service officials attached to him.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abang had, on Jan. 28, varied Maina’s bail conditions, following his inability to meet the bail terms granted him on Nov. 26, 2019.

Maina, who had pleaded with the court to further vary the already varied bail terms, insisted that he had been unable to get a senator to stand as surety for his release.