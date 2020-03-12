False! Sanusi still under tight security in Awe, El-Rufai didn’t visit

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Awe

Contrary to speculations on the social media, TheNEWS can confirm that the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi is still being held under very tight security in Awe, the capital of Awe Local Government of Nasarawa State.

Also, though there are rumours of impending visit of the Governor of Nasarawa State and the Governor of Kaduna State to the deposed monarch, TheNEWS however confirmed that none of the two governors had visited Buhari as at the time of writing this story.

Sources confirmed to this newspaper in Awe on Thursday that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State is not in town.

Another source claimed only the Governor and Commissioner of Police can approve visit to the Emir.

However, it was observed that security has been further tightened around the deposed Emir.

His visitors are being screened with those who are unable to successfully convince the security operatives on their mission being turned back.

A detachment of policemen, civil defence and some soldiers are on guard just before the bungalow where Sanusi has been confined to.

No vehicle or motorcycle is allowed to pass in front of the house, while the security operatives are also on the look out for journalists.

It was gathered that operatives of Police Explosive Ordinamces Department were deployed to join the security operatives on Thursday morning.

Some residents of the rural community who spoke to TheNEWS however said while they are not happy about the deposition of the Emir, they are happy to be his host.

Details later…