Illegal detention: Sanusi drags IG, DSS DG, to court

Thursday, March 12, 2020 6:13 pm


Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, who was deposed by Governor Umaru Ganduje, has dragged  IG, DSS DG, to the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order for his release from the post-dethronement detention and confinement.

After his removal, Sanusi was flown to Abuja first and later Awe in Nasarawa State where he has been since.

His team of lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Thursday, according to thenewsguru, filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

 

He prayed for an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

