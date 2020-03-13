Awe residents eagerly expecting to see Sanusi at Jumat Service

By Ayorinde Oluokun

Though they are aware of his presence in their community, most residents of Awe, the rustic town, about 90 kilometres south of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, where Muhammadu Sanusi, the former Emir of Kano was banished to, have not set their eyes on him.

Just as was witnessed when Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule, visited the deposed Emir on Thursday, members of the community, especially those living in the neighbourhood Sanusi is being detained always form a small crowd some metres away from the security barrier whenever they were alerted by sirens that a VIP is on the way to visit the former monarch.

Even then, the VIPs are usually shielded when alighting from their vehicles and swiftly led into the gated bungalow housing the former Emir by the security operatives.

But some members of the community are hopeful that they will be able to see the former Emir on Friday in a chat with this magazine.

Their hope is hanged on expectations that the former Emir will join them or even lead the Friday’s congregational (Jumat) prayer, the first since his deposition as Emir.

“We expect to see him at the Jumat ton Friday. Many of our people have indicated that they will attend the prayer purposely to see him,” Alhaji Usman Abdullahi told this medium.

“We don’t expect them to stop him from participating in Friday Jumat, we suppose to see him there,” a commercial motorcyclist who simply identified himself as Ibrahim said.

“We look forward to seeing him. Some of our people in other towns said they will come too,” Biliaminu Jelil, a trader in Awe town added.

There has not been any confirmation that Sanusi will be allowed to participate in the public prayer.

It was however learnt that the deployment of police anti-bomb squad to Awe may be part of the security preparation for the Emir’s participation at the Jumat.

It was also learnt that more DSS personnel are in town and may be deployed to the Jumat ground if the former Emir participated.