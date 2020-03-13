In line with the court order that he should be allowed to enjoy his freedom, the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has left Awe, the Nasarawa State’s community he has been confined to since he was take there last Tuesday.

The former Emir departed Awe in company of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai who have been with him before noon on Friday.

It was gathered that the Emir is on the way to Abuja where he may probably travelled to Lagos to meet his family either today or tomorrow.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

Sanusi’s lawyers had on Thursday approached the court seeking an interim order directing his immediate release from detention.