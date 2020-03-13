Just in: Sanusi getting set to leave Awe town

Friday, March 13, 2020 4:09 pm


Sanusi

Deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi is preparing to leave Awe town after leading the Jumat prayer in the town he was taken to after his dethronement.

A Federal High Court living in Abuja had ordered security operatives to immediately release the former Emir on Friday morning.

It was gathered that Sanusi will leave the town in the company of Governor Nasir-el Rufai who have been with him since around midday and even accompanied him to the Jumat Service.

The speculation was that the former Emir may leave for Abuja from where he may go to Lagos where he had earlier indicated he want to go to after his deposition.

Already, the luggage of the Emir and his other belongings are already being loaded into vehicles that will take him out of Awe town.

BBC Hausa reports that the former Emir had spoken on the virtues of accepting destiny and keeping strong faith in the face of destiny at the Jumat service.

