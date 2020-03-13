Kogi Governor appoints SSA Security Matters in 21 LGAs

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

THE Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of Senior Special Assistants on Security Matters to run the affairs of the 21 local government areas with Director of Local Governments.

Announcing their names on Thursday in Government House, Governor Bello stated that they will work hand in hand with Director of Local Government Areas and also oversee the security of the respective councils and ensure security of lives and properties.

Those appointed include Joseph Omuya Salami, SSA Security, Adavi Local Government Prince Aliyu M. Akaaba SSA Security Ajaokuta Local Government Hon. Ibrahim Abagu, SSA Security, Ankpa Local Government Hon. Muhammed Muktar Shuaibu, SSA Security Bassa Local Government Shaibu Siaka, SSA Security, Dekina Local Government Williams Iko-Ojo, SSA Security, Ibaji Local Government Abu Odoma,SSA Security, Idah Local Government Onoja James Omachonu, SSA Security, Igalamela Odolu Local Government Taufiq A. Isa,SSA Security, Ijumu Local Government. Ariyo Adebayo, SSA Security, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Isah Abdulkarim, SSA Security, Koton Karfe Local Government Muhammed Danasabe SSA Security, Lokoja Local Government Moses Sunday D, SSA Security, Mopa-Muro Local Government Ibrahim Ahmadu SSA Security, Ofu Local Government Goke Oparison, SSA Security, Ogori/Magongo Local Government Hon. Ohare Abdulrahim, SSA Security, Okehi Local Government Abdulrazaq M. Yusuf SSA Security, Okene Local Government Hon. Adejo F. Nechodemus, SSA Security, Olamaboro Local Government Ibrahim Yakubu Aboh, SSA Security, Omala Local Government Sule Abdulwakil Olorunjuwon, SSA Security, Yagba East Local Government and Barr. Shedrach Omeiza Emmanuel, SSA to the Governor on Legal Matters.

Also appointed include Ismaila Umar, SSA to the Governor on ICT; Hon. Aminu Ibrahim, SSA to the Governor on World Bank Matters; Aminu Abdulrazak, SSA to the Governor on Administration and Planning; John Aduga, SSA to the Governor on Political Matters (Ankpa Federal Constituency); Hassan Sanni SSA to the Governor on SDGs; Zakari Samuel, SSA to the Governor on Political Matters (Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency); Onogwu Patrick Danjuma, SSA to the Governor on Political Matters(Idah Federal Constituency); Barr. Muhammed Tanko Musa, SSA to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (Kogi West); Mariam Ibrahim, SSA to the Governor on Tourism; Bin-Ebaiya Shehu Tijjani, SSA to the Governor on Water Resources; Asiru Abdulrazaq, SSA to the Governor on Political Matters (Yagba Federal Constituency); Olutimi Joseph, SSA to the Governor on Mineral Resources; Olorunleke Moses, SSA to the Governor on Political Matters (Kabba/Bunu Federal Constituency) and Prince Okoliko Opaluwa Gideon, SSA to the Governor on Federal Agencies.

The governor also approved the redeployment of the Personal Secretary to his Chief of Staff, Mr. Oshaloto Joseph as SSA Security, Yagba West Local Government. He is to be replaced by Mrs. Evangeline Ifunanya Anumba.