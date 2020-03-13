Man docked for allegedly ”raping” she-goat to death

Friday, March 13, 2020 4:39 pm


court

A 22-year-old man, Sunday Ogaji, who allegedly raped a she-goat, on Friday appeared in an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court.
The police charged Ogaji, whose address was not given with ”unnatural offence”.
The prosecution counsel, Sgt.Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 4 at about 2. 30 p.m at Basiri area in Ado-Ekiti.
He alleged that the defendant raped the shegoat and she died on the spot.
Apata said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.
The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him present his witnesses.
The defendant pleaded not guilty.
His counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, prayed the court to admit his client in the most liberal terms.
Magistrate Kehinde Awosika admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.
She adjourned the case until March 31 for hearing.(NAN)
