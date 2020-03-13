My husband threatened to burn me alive, woman tells court

An estranged housewife, Hadijat Yusuf, on Friday prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, to dissolve her ten-year-old marriage to Rasheed, over alleged threat to burn her alive.

The mother of two, an entrepreneur, explained that her husband who accused her of infidelity, also threatened to burn her house.

The petitioner, who lives in Apata area in Ibadan, told the court that she now lives in fear from her husband’s frequent threats.

“Just a few years into our union, I noticed that Rasheed was stalking me and would beat me whenever he suspects me of having an affair.

“In fact, I had a miscarriage after he beat me up,” she told the court.

She told the court that she bought the house they all live in from the N24 million she inherited from her father.

The petitioner told the court that Rasheed was an opportunist who became so lazy after seeing the money with her.

The husband however, opposed the suit, denying all the allegations.

Rasheed, an Engineer, argued that he still loved his wife dearly and that it was not true that he often beats her.

“The only time I mistakenly injured Hadijat, was when I caught her with her lover in our matrimonial home.

“Hadijat’s secret lover later got me arrested,” Rasheed said.

He also stressed that the house in question was jointly built by them.

The court’s President, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved the union and awarded custody of the two children to the petitioner.

He ordered Rasheed to pay N10,000 as monthly upkeep for the children.