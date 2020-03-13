Okada rider allegedly killed brother over ‘parrot’

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A commercial motorcyclist, Olanrewaju Adeyinka, has been paraded by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his step brother, Gabriel Adeyinka, during arguments over where to place a cage containing a parrot in their house.

The 40 years old ‘Okada rider’ was paraded alongside other criminals by the Commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson on Thursday.

Speaking to our reporter after he was paraded, Adeyinka claimed that it was not his intention to kill his brother, but the deceased initiated the quarrel which led to his death.

He said, “My brother came home with this cage of parrot and put it on the table in the sitting room. So, I told him not to put it on the table, that he should keep it somewhere else. But instead, he picked a quarrel with me.

“People around us interfered that I should leave him, that may be he is drunk. So, I went to my room because I just came back from work. But while I was trying to sleep, he started hitting and throwing chairs, planks on my window and broke them. But still I didn’t do anything. Later I decided to go upstairs to report to our older ones and that is when he came again to meet me and we started fighting again, “he narrated

Another suspect paraded by the police was 36 years old Afeez Raimi who was arrested with 143 live cartridges hidden inside a bag of rice on bike at Imeko Afon part of the State.

Afeez, in his excuse, claimed he was at a relaxation spot when a man walk up to him and asked him to take him somewhere, But I he told him I can’t because I was is tired, but if he can drive, he should take the key while I ride with him at the back seat.

He also claimed that the passenger later ran away with the bike when they were stopped at a checkpoint and the policemen were checking the content of the bag.

The Commissioner of Police also told journalists that the police have arrested a member of three-man robbery gang who invaded the home of one Owoseni Olalekan along GRA road, Ijebu-Ode recently and robbed him of his Toyota Camry car with registration number AKD 942 GA, one Iphone X and a cash sum of two hundred thousand naira.

Other suspects paraded are armed robbery suspects, a fake lawyer and cult members. items recovered are live cartridges, cutlass, SMG rifle, axes, locally made pistols, mobile phones and so on.