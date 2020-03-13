Police Inspector dies in Osinbajo’s convoy accident

Police Inspector dies in Osinbajo’s convoy accident

Friday, March 13, 2020 9:50 pm


V.P. Yemi Osinbajo

The Presidency has announced the death of a police outrider on the convoy of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.
Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, in a statement in Abuja, said the sad incident occurred on Friday.
“With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Insp. Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today.
“The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
“The vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.
“The Vice president described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team.”
Gomina is survived by wife, children and relatives.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Interpol warns police forces, public of Coronavirus scams
    6 mins ago

    Loko-Iwe bridge, eastern travellers now have better alternative – Fashola
    22 mins ago

    Breaking: Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19
    4 hours ago

    Sanusi going to Lagos, El-Rufai reveals
    5 hours ago

    PHOTOS: Sanusi leaves Awe town
    6 hours ago

    BREAKING: El-Rufai takes Sanusi out of Awe town
    6 hours ago

    Herbalist docked over N12.6m ‘spiritual cleansing’ fraud
    6 hours ago

    Man docked for allegedly ”raping” she-goat to death